Raiders' Dont'e Thornton Receives High Praise
The Las Vegas Raiders had arguably one of the most productive NFL Drafts of any team in the National Football League. Las Vegas addressed nearly all of their most pressing needs in the draft, primarily focusing on the offensive side of the ball.
Although the Raiders' defense could undoubtedly use more work, their offense should be improved enough to compensate for some of its deficiencies. At the very least, the offense should be improved enough to help keep the Raiders' defense off the field longer.
Part of the Raiders' success in the draft was the addition of multiple talented pass catchers, including wide receiver Dont'e Thornton from Tennessee, who should make life easier on Geno Smith and Chip Kelly.
Chad Reuter of the NFL Network listed his favorite draft picks in each round of the NFL Draft. He ranked the Raiders' addition of Thornton as the second-best fourth-round pick in the entire draft. Reuter noted just how well Thornton should fit in with the Raiders.
"Somewhere, late Raiders owner Al Davis was smiling after his team selected this speed merchant out of Tennessee. Thornton was severely underutilized in college as he received a career-high 38 targets last season, per Pro Football Focus," Reuter said.
"During Shrine Bowl practices, it was clear he could do more than just use his 4.3 speed stretch the field. Las Vegas' roster was in desperate need of receiving talent heading into this draft, so selecting Jack Bech in Round 2 and Thornton in the fourth could pay major dividends."
Las Vegas hopes the addition of Thornton and Beck, along with running back Ashton Jeanty, will help turn around one of the worst offenses in the league last season. The Raiders still have plenty of work to do on their roster, but they should focus those efforts on the defense.
The Raiders will once again be a team led by their offense after their offense's ineptitude forced their defense into the leading role over the past two seasons. Time will tell how valuable Thornton becomes to the Raiders. Las Vegas is banking on Bech and Thornton this upcoming season.
