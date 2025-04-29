Tom Brady Sounds Off on the 2025 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders used the NFL Draft the way it is meant to be used: to address needs with young talent that should be building blocks for the future. Las Vegas' roster was ravaged early in free agency, but subsequent moves in free agency and a solid draft haul have helped.
Overall, the Raiders' draft class is undeniably talented. Las Vegas not only addressed needs but also traded back in the draft multiple times to wisely acquire more picks. The Raiders had about as productive a draft as possible.
While every draft pick will not pan out, that is usually true. Overall, the Raiders walked away with multiple players who should have instant impacts, as well as players drafted late who could have instant impacts.
Still, some are not sold on the Raiders' draft class. Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady shared his thoughts on the draft.
"I’ve got a soft spot for the draft. Each year, it gets me thinking about the most important traits when it comes to building a winning team. Will each of the hungry, talented young guys coming into the league exhibit some of those traits and work out for their team? I hope so. I think every fan and front office feels that way about the players they sign each year," Brady said.
Las Vegas walked away from the draft with players of various talent. As a former sixth-round pick who became the greatest quarterback ever, Brady notes that when or if a player was drafted is meaningless once players take the field in a few weeks.
“During training camp, teams can carry 90 players for 53 roster spots. By the beginning of September, decisions will have to be made. Some guys will stick, some will fall away. And we won’t know exactly who until the demands of playing this game at the highest level reveal the aspects of their character that are the most important to building a winning team: determination, competitiveness, resilience, perseverance, humility, integrity, intelligence. I don’t care if you were the last guy signed or the first guy picked, on winning teams, these are the traits that are going to matter most," Brady said.
“Don’t tell that to some of these pundits, though. They already know what’s going to happen. They’ve crunched the Combine data and measured the immeasurables. Their deep dives and draft grades are already flying around the internet, anointing some teams’ draft classes, condemning others, certain who the blue chippers are, and convinced who the busts will be. I look forward to printing out and going through some of their stories, because I need something to line my cat’s litter box.”
