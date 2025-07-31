Exciting Raiders Rookies to Watch During Preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will play football next week.
The Raiders will take the field for their first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Aug. 7, at 7 PM PST. This is the first chance Raider Nation will have to see their new-look Silver and Black team.
While the main starters will not see too much action, they will be on the field for a few series, so fans will see Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty for a little while before they wrap up their evenings.
The bulk of the preseason is for rookies and roster hopefuls to prove they belong. Which Raiders should fans keep an eye on?
Let’s break down three Raiders who will excite fans this preseason.
Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr.
The fourth-round rookie has been impressing coaches, teammates, and fans through the early days of training camp.
Thornton has a rare blend of height, weight, and speed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds. He ran a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Thornton came to the Raiders as a raw prospect, but appears to be much further along in his development. He should see many targets throughout the preseason, no matter who is at quarterback.
Quarterback Cam Miller
The North Dakota State product is one of the most prolific passers in school history, and considering the number of impressive quarterbacks to come from that program, that’s saying something.
Miller set the Bison’s single-season completions and passing yards record in 2024. He sits alone atop the program’s passing yard leaderboard and is second all-time in passing touchdowns.
Geno Smith will likely see a series or two, while Aidan O’Connell will take the bulk of the series. Miller will get a chance to show off his talents late in the game, and fans may be impressed.
Wide receiver/quarterback Tommy Mellott
The Raiders are going to use Mellott in all sorts of fun ways this preseason.
Mellott, a former quarterback at Montana State, is switching to receiver in the NFL. That means he will be a gadget player who the team can use in the Wildcat offense.
This should lead to fun plays in the preseason from the electric offensive weapon, and fans will fall in love with what he brings to the team. The preseason is about fun, and that’s what Mellott will bring.
Remember to follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and the young talent.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.