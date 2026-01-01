AFC Foe Poaches Raiders' Cam Miller

It is the last week of the NFL season, but that does not mean the moves stop for teams, even if they are not going to the playoffs. To ring in the New Year, we saw a move today that sees one team take one player from the Raiders, who was one of their 2025 NFL Draft pick.

The Miami Dolphins signed rookie quarterback Cam Miller off the Raiders practice squad, Raiders On SI Senior Writer and Insider Hondo Carpenter confirmed. Miller was selected by the Raiders in the sixth round of the 2025 draft. The only time Miller has seen the field and played time was in the preseason. Now, potentially, we will see him in the final game of the regular season on Sunday, but for the Dolphins instead of the Silver and Black.

"Disappointing to lose him because we put a lot of time in, and he's put a lot of time in," said Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson. "I had a chance to talk to him last night before he got on the plane and left. He's a hard worker and certainly somebody that we valued here. Hard to lose a guy like that late in the season. Good luck to him, and I am happy for him."

Greg Olson on Rookie Quarterback Cam Miller

"Probably his intellect and his accuracy will help him down the road into a good player. And has played in big games, and the game is not too big for him. His internal makeup is really positive for him.

The Raiders took a chance on Miller this past draft and wanted to see how he developed. They liked what they seen from Miller coming out of college, and that is why he was one of their picks. The development was there, but at the end of the day, they could not find somewhere this season to put him on the field and see what he has. The Raiders quarterback room was full, and it was hard to get through the guys who were there.

Now, Miller will look to show another team what he can do and see if he can hit the field with the Dolphins. It is going to be interesting to see what Miller does this offseason as well. His development will continue and could be in the mix somewhere next season in a quarterback room.

