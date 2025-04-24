REPORT: Final Mock Draft from Top Analyst
The Las Vegas Raiders are hours from making their critical first pick of the Pete Carroll and John Spytek era. Include minority owner Tom Brady in that regard, too.
The Raiders have been mocked to use the No. 6 pick on Boise State running back sensation Ashton Jeanty. The biggest need is cornerback, so some have considered Texas' Jahdae Barron and Michigan's Will Johnson. The silver and black would like edge rushers Abdul Carter or Jalon Walker, too.
However, the latest and final mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso projects the Raiders to build their offensive line, drafting a protector for new quarterback Geno Smith in Missouri's Armand Membou.
"New Raiders general manager John Spytek had a front-row seat to the impact Tristan Wirfs had in Tampa Bay. While Membou isn't quite the prospect Wirfs was, he's a comparable athlete, and that's really saying something," wrote Trapasso.
Membou has been a consistent option for the Raiders in recent mock drafts, alongside Jeanty and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. The Tigers star was a standout throughout the draft cycle, though he is still firmly behind LSU's Will Campbell as the second-best offensive line prospect in the draft.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the player comparison is Zach Tom:
"Young, talented prospect whose lack of NFL-tackle size will test teams’ willingness to make exceptions to their standards. Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters. His pass sets are technically sound, and he processes twists and blitzes quickly. Membou plays with a varied pass-set strategy and crafty hands to stymie rush momentum, but teams will have to live with long-armed rushers collapsing the pocket on him at times. Hands and feet work in unison to mirror speed and edge-to-edge rush challenges. He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless."
