Best LB Fits for Raiders in NFL Draft
Former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo found a new home in free agency, signing a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons.
Deablo was a fine player during his time with the Silver and Black, but the Raiders signaled that they could find an upgrade by letting him join a new team.
The Raiders signed Elandon Roberts to replace fellow linebacker Robert Spillane, but have yet to find a replacement for Deablo. While that could come in-house, they should also consider the 2025 NFL Draft to find that replacement.
This linebacker class has plenty of players who could be multi-year starters in the league. Which ones best fit with the Raiders?
Let’s break down three linebackers they could consider when the draft rolls around in less than two weeks.
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA - The Raiders could use an intriguing player like Schwesinger in their linebacker group.
The Bruins product does not have much starting experience, as he only spent last year as a starter, but he has impressive football intelligence and good physical traits. He can hold his own in coverage and rarely misses assignments.
Schwesinger may not be available past the third round, so the Raiders may have to jump on the opportunity to take him in the second. He could fit nicely next to Roberts.
Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina - The Gamecocks are sending lots of talent to the NFL in this class, and Knight is among that talent.
Knight is an explosive run defender who can get loose on blitzes and cause havoc in the backfield. He is a high character player who would work as a DoorDasher in between games to support his family.
The Raiders would be better on and off the field by adding a player like Knight to their locker room. He could be a perfect second-round target.
Cody Simon, Ohio State - New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly knows all about facing Simon in practices with the Buckeyes.
Simon may match Deablo’s skill set better than either of the previous linebackers mentioned, as he is slightly undersized but very athletic. He knows how to disrupt the run game, and the Raiders can send him on blitzes on passing downs.
Simon would be a solid Day 3 addition as someone who should immediately thrive on special teams. He would also have the chance to fight for a starting role.
Don't forget to follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.