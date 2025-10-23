The Fresh Start the Raiders Desperately Need
For another year in a row, it looks like the Las Vegas Raiders will be drafting a player in the top 15 picks of the draft. Their last three first-round draft picks are as follows: Tyree Wilson, Brock Bowers, and, most recently, Ashton Jeanty.
The Raiders have a mixed history of success when it comes to players taken in the first round, but these past three seasons have yielded good results. Wilson may not have been the player they thought he was when they drafted him, but he still plays his role well on their defense.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Bowers' historic rookie season was the lone highlight of the 2024 Raiders, and if he hadn't been injured this season, he would've built off that success in his sophomore season. It's too early to give an overview of Jeanty's rookie campaign, but he's shown flashes of his college self amidst his slow start.
Mike Renner, sports writer for CBS Sports, released a third iteration of his 2026 NFL mock draft, and he predicts the trend of offensive players taken in the first round for the Raiders will continue with their selection of Dante Moore, their next potential franchise quarterback.
"He's got such a talented arm that it's hard not to see him getting drafted highly -- it's more just a matter of when at this point. With the Raiders having Geno Smith under contract, they can afford to take someone like Moore, who hasn't played a ton of football, to develop in the background", said Renner.
The Geno Smith experiment in Las Vegas hasn't worked out in their favor, and he's at risk of being benched after the team comes back from their week 8 bye. Taking a quarterback is certainly a way they can fix their offense, and placing him behind Smith for a year gives him a chance to learn and grow before being thrust into the starting role.
Moore's arm stands out when watching his film, but his decision-making and scrambling ability are all things in which he's shown flashes of brilliance. He isn't a perfect prospect, and some things can be improved upon, but if he actualizes his potential, he can elevate the Raiders into stardom.
