Breaking Down Why Jeanty Has Had a Slow Start
The Las Vegas Raiders are limping into their week 8 bye after being beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs embarrassingly. With all of their talent they have on offense, they couldn't muster up a single scoring drive in a disastrous beatdown where they lost 31 - 0.
The Chiefs thoroughly outclassed them, and Pete Carroll and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff have some serious decisions to make regarding who their starting quarterback will be moving forward.
First Round Rookie Grades
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article grading each rookie taken in the first round based on how they've performed seven weeks into their career. For Ashton Jeanty, his lackluster start to his career earned him a B grade.
"Jeanty is on pace to break 1,000 rushing yards on the season, but there is no question that he is underperforming relative to running backs previously taken top 10 overall. Before the season, I looked at the history of running backs taken in that range to project Jeanty's output", said Edwards.
Jeanty has had some good performances in his young career, but overall, the Raiders haven't been utilizing him the best to actualize his potential. It's a mix of a poor supporting cast and questionable coaching decisions that have led the sixth overall pick to not even be near contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
He was criminally underutilized in the Raiders' blowout loss to the Chiefs, only carrying the ball six times for an egregious 21 yards total rushing yards. A career low for him, and what should be the lowest of his career. The Raiders have to have more faith in him as a playmaker and feed him the ball; even if it's inefficient at first, he'll eventually break free and rush for a huge gain.
"The rookie out of Boise State is a bit more difficult to evaluate because he plays a position dependent upon the supporting cast. Jeanty ranks sixth among running backs with at least 50 rushing attempts in tackle avoidance rate (23.4%) and fifth in yards before contact (.55), according to TruMedia. He has done a good job in pass protection".
After their bye week, the Raiders need to run their offense through him. He's too talented to be given less than 10 or even 15 carries a game. They need to give him different looks in the passing game as well. He's a generational talent that they aren't using, for some reason.
