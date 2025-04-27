The X-Factor to Darien Porter's Game
There is a lot to like about the Raiders' third-round selection, cornerback Darien Porter out of Iowa State.
Long, fluid athlete with the speed to match the burners and the versatility to do whatever is asked of him in a modern secondary. High IQ player with toughness and a special teams background. Perhaps one of the true sleeper cornerbacks in the draft and a rising name by the end of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle.
On top of it all, Porter has a wide receiver's background and knowledge -- he arrived at Iowa State with the dreams of being a pass-catcher. Now, he's looking to make his money at defensive back for one of the best cornerback gurus to hold a head coach position -- Pete Carroll.
"It's very helpful, especially pre-snap," Porter said of his past as a wide receiver. "Kind of getting a feel for the formation, where receivers are lining up, what their splits are, is number one or number two on or off the ball. There's a lot of things that from playing, having so much time dedicated to the other side of the ball, that I have been able to bring over to the defensive side. And it gives me a little bit of an advantage kind of knowing what the offense might be doing in certain formations or in any given down or something."
The selection of Porter was a product of the Raiders' vision -- physicality and passion for the game, rings true.
General manager John Spytek's words define the Raiders draft process.
"We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line," he said after Day 2. "I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick. And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us. So, we're excited about the quality of the man that we added tonight."
