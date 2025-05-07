How to Find Raiders Rookies on Social Media
The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed 11 new rookies to their franchise in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the first draft class of the John Spytek and Pete Carroll era kicking off with one of the NFL's most productice drafts.
The class is highlighted by Boise State star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick and the first pick of the Raiders' new era.
With the Raiders' new draft class in place and now set to hit the field for rookie minicamp later in the week, here is how you can follow every Raiders draft pick on social media.
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about it. We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line. I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick," Spytek said after Day 2 of the draft.
"And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us. So, we're excited about the quality of the man that we added tonight.”
Ashton Jeanty
X: @AshtonJeanty2
IG: @deuce
Jack Bech
X: @jackbech7
IG: jack.bech
Darien Porter
X: @DarienPorter10
IG: realdarienporter
Caleb Rogers
X: @calebrogers76
Instagram: calebrogers.76
Charles Grant
X: @CharlesGrant51
Instagram: kharlesgrant_
Dont'e Thornton
X: @IamDTJ11
Instagram: mac11____
Tonka Hemingway
Instagram: _tonkahemingway
JJ Pegues
X: @JeremiahPegues4
Instagram: Jj_pegues5
Tommy Mellott
X: @Tommy_Mellott
Cam Miller
X: @cammiller_5
Instagram: camden.miller7
Cody Lindenberg
X: @cody_lindenberg
Instagram: @c.lindenberg45
The Raiders have a star-studded class, and it will be interesting to follow over the next few years.
“Yeah, these guys are great competitors. That's really what we went in to find," Spytek said.
"And I think the whole process that we started with, with our scouts, and even though we picked them up midstream, we emphasized that from the beginning that we want guys that really want to battle. And to the man, that's what we're able to find. We're going to stick to that as best we can because we know that that's the makeup of the club that we want. And you got to do it one guy at a time, so that’s what we're shooting for.”
