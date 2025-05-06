Raiders Rookies Ready to Add Depth, Push Veterans
The Las Vegas Raiders drafted defensive tackle JJ Pegues in the sixth round to help solidify what has quickly become one of the team's biggest needs. Las Vegas' interior defensive line largely depends on defensive Christian Wilkins.
Last offseason, the Raiders signed Wilkins to a massive contract worth over $100 million. Wilkins was former Raiders general manager Tom Telesco's splash move in free agency. However, he played less than half of the season before suffering a season-ending injury.
Las Vegas believes Wilkins will return to form. However, they still needed additional depth along the interior of the defensive line. The Raiders' decision to draft Pegues could come back to be one of John Spytek's better decisions early in his tenure with the team.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Raiders' incoming rookie class. Cameron believes rookie defensive tackle JJ Pegues from Ole Miss is a rookie worth keeping an eye on, as he tries to help the Raiders solidify their defensive line, which is thin on the interior.
"Pegues isn’t a versatile player only due to his ability to play all over the defensive front; his versatility extends to the offensive side of the ball, where he showcased his exceptional agility at over 300 pounds as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback. That ability to make plays on both sides of the ball — 74.6 PFF defensive grade and 92.3 PFF offensive grade — will make Pegues a fan favorite," Cameron said.
The Raiders may have gotten a steal in Pegues, as he will bring many skills to Las Vegas with him.
According to Justin Melo of the Draft Network, Pegues' versatility can help the Raiders in multiple ways, inlcuding on the offensive side of the ball. Still, the Raiders need Pegues to develop in at least a serviceable role player along the interior of the defensive line.
"Depth across the defensive line warranted an immediate double-down. J.J. Pegues is incredibly unique, being utilized as an interior defender and fullback. Pegues has the athleticism and pass-rushing upside needed to develop into a contributing defender, but hopefully Carroll is tempted to line him up in front of Jeanty on occasion," Melo said.
Even after Pegues' arrival, Las Vegas could still use additional depth along their defensive line. While Wilkins was considered on of the best at defensive tackle, the group is top-heavy.
