A Draft Trade Proposal for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders need to fix their secondary after losing starters like Tre'von Moehrig, Nate Hobbs, and Jack Jones.
The cornerback room in particular is hurting, even with the addition of Eric Stokes. Many believe the 2025 NFL Draft will be the place to fix it for the Raiders, but Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine proposes the silver and black could make the trade for another Green Bay Packers defensive back.
Valentine writes that the Raiders should trade pick No. 68 to the Packers for veteran star Jaire Alexander.
"The Raiders desperately need cornerback reinforcements," he wrote. "After losing Nate Hobbs to the Packers in free agency, their starters are projected to be Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson — neither of whom earned a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in 2024. The team picked up Eric Stokes in free agency, but cornerback might still be the roster's most pressing need.
"Trading for a star like Jaire Alexander, who earned a 78.3 PFF coverage grade — 10th best among cornerbacks — in 2024, is an easy way to improve. Alexander’s status with the Packers is still in limbo, and two third-round picks might be enough to convince them to part with the two-time Pro Bowler. From there, Las Vegas would still have the option to draft another cornerback, potentially Will Johnson, with the No. 6 pick or go in another direction."
Johnson has been linked to the Raiders throughout the NFL Draft process. While there are some question marks about his play, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein grades Johnson a first round-worthy talent and compared him to Jaycee Horn:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
