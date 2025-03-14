Eric Stokes Brings High Upside to Raiders
Few position groups on the Las Vegas Raiders' roster was as thin as their group of cornerbacks following the departure of Nate Hobbs in free agency. Even with Hobbs, the Raiders' defensive backfield was one injury away from peril this past season.
It likely would have been the same next season, with or without Hobbs. However, now that Hobbs is gone, the Raiders needed additional help at the cornerback position.
Considering Hobbs' departure, Jakorian Bennett's injury history and Jack Jones' at times inconsistent play, the Raiders undoubtedly needed to add a cornerback. By adding former Green Bay Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes, the Raiders found a quality talent.
Stokes noted what it was like being a free agent for the first time in his career. He likened the experience to being recruited as a college football player.
“It was different being a free agent for the first time. It felt like college all over again, where you get to pick where you pretty much want to go and like who is interested and stuff. But when Ifound out the Raiders wanted me, it was very interesting, because I got my dog here, Chris Smith, and he's been in my ear since then, once I told him the Raiders were interested. So, he’s been in my ear, and then once I got the phone with Pete Carroll, it was like, yeah, this is the spot for me," Stokes said.
New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had plenty to do with the team's signings in free agency. Stokes explained what Carroll told him before signing with the team that convinced him to join the Raiders.
“Pretty much the defense that he wants to run, where he wants some guys to be able to play press man-to-man. And I feel like that's my strongest thing that I could do is play press man-to-man, with my speed, with my length and all that stuff. And the way that he wants to use me, taking it back to the old corners they used to have, Richard Sherman, [Byron] Maxwell, and all the people who he brought up. So, I was like, yeah, this is the type of person that I want to be in with," Stokes said.
