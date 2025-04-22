The Position the Raiders Must Prioritize in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders were searching for change after a combined 12-22 record over the past two seasons. They entered the offseason needing help on the defensive side of the ball. Then the unit was ravaged by free agency, as they lost multiple starters early in the free agency period.
Of the groups that have been the most impacted by change this offseason, the Raiders' cornerbacks have been the most affected. Nate Hobbs left in free agency, and the Raiders moved on from Jack Jones shortly after that. Hobbs and Jones had their weaknesses.
However, they generally played well enough, especially together, that the Raiders' cornerbacks were not an overwhelming cause for concern. Their respective departures have created a glaring need for the Raiders that cannot be underestimated.
Last season showed what life will be like for the Raiders if they do not add a quality cornerback to their roster. Things went from bad to worse for Las Vegas after suffering injuries to Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett.
While Bennett will return next season, he has struggled to stay healthy. Bennett will be the best cornerback the Raiders have on their roster entering the season. However, he has yet to prove he can stay healthy, as injuries derailed his first two seasons in the league.
The Raiders signed Eric Stokes in free agency. Although he played in all 17 games, he only played in a combined 12 games in the two seasons before that, due to injuries. Between his injury history and playing in a new system, the Raiders do not know what they are getting in Stokes.
Las Vegas cannot hinge its season on the health of Bennett and Stokes, as an injury to one or both players would be the worst-case scenario for the Silver and Black. After watching injuries ruin the team's chance of being competitive last season, they must be better prepared this time.
The Raiders selected cornerbacks Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire in last year's draft, but neither has shown enough to give the Raiders overwhelming confidence in the position group moving forward.
While both have Richardson and Devonshire, Las Vegas cannot ignore the chance to improve its group of cornerbacks while hoping those two pan out. The Raiders must address the cornerback position in a major way.
It may be unlikely they use the No. 6 pick on a cornerback, but they should invest at least a second or third-round pick on the cornerback position.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.