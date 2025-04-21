Pete Carroll Opens Up About His Biggest NFL Draft Lesson
The Las Vegas Raiders are days away from one of the most crucial drafts in recent memory for the organization. After weeks of countless changes, the Raiders will make even more in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders have one of the top picks in the draft, as well as many needs.
Las Vegas is in desperate need of additional help on both sides of the ball and have a high enough draft pick to secure one of the most talented players in the draft. The Raiders could also use help at a few of the most important positions on the field, adding to the intrigue surround their pick.
The Raiders hired Pete Carroll earlier in the offseason, in part because of his many years of success on both the college and professional level. That experience will undoubtedly come in handy leading up to and during the draft.
Carroll explained what the biggest lesson he has learned regarding the draft, in his many seasons around the National Football League.
"Over-trying is really a problem. You try too hard to make something happen that maybe isn't all justified, and that comes from wanting to fill holes and fill voids, and you overreach, and we don't want to do that," Carroll said.
"We want to be very composed about the decision-making and not get all enamored with one person that's going to make the difference in the draft and all of that. We'd rather go about it in a very deliberate way and make our choices very clear and not get whacked out about any choice in any direction."
Carroll noted that the Raiders will take a cautious approach to the draft and will use all of the tools available to them to help secure a productive draft class.
"We certainly want to be subjective and weigh it all the way to the to the end in the moment that we have to make our pick and use all of the thoughts. We're trying to incorporate all of the wisdom we can muster from all of our peeps working with us," Carroll said.
"We have a ton of information coming in and experience and all of that. So, I don't know that we would ever say, 'It's all this, it's all that,’ at any time. We want to be wide open as much as possible and make great decisions."
