Scouting Raiders' DL Pick Pegues
The Las Vegas Raiders selected defensive tackle JJ Pegues with the No. 180 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders are loading up on the defensive line, as evidenced by the selection of another SEC tackle, South Carolina's Tonka Hemingway just a pick prior.
Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the Raiders get a good value for Pegues, projected as a fourth or fifth round talent.
"Compact, thick-hipped defensive lineman with versatility to play multiple positions -- including short-yardage running back!" wrote Zierlein. "Pegues can be hell on wheels when he’s motivated and has it cranked up. He’s quick off the ball but not explosive into first contact as consistently as he could be. He’ll beat reach blocks and double teams if he gets his technique ironed out. He has quicker hands and feet than most opponents he’ll face and has the talent to get to the other side of the line in both phases. He has rush talent and can finish using rare change-of-direction quickness, allowing him to capture pocket-mobile quarterbacks. Ole Miss leaned on Pegues as a short-yardage runner on offense, using his power and athleticism to convert at a high rate. He has the potential to become a very productive interior defender but his ceiling and floor will be determined by the consistency of his motor."
33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs compared Pegues to Bilal Nichols.
"Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle JJ Pegues is a gifted athletic talent on the defensive line," he wrote. "After starting his college career at tight end, Pegues is understandably still a bit underdeveloped with his technique, but the flashes of athleticism he provides at his stature are enough to perk up any defensive coach and generate buy-in as a developmental prospect.
"Moonlighting as a short-yardage back, Pegues is a rare blend of gifts and traits — although it is difficult to see him often commanding touches of the football at the NFL level. Instead, he’ll be better served working on the consistency of his hand usage to properly control blocks and further develop his pass-rush capabilities."
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
