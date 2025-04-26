How Tonka Hemingway Fits with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have revamped what has been a woeful offense over the past two seasons. The Raiders have finished near the bottom of the league in rushing over the past two season, but addressed its group of running backs in the first round.
The Raiders added two wide receivers who should fit in well, Jack Bech from Texas Christian and Dont'e Thornton from Tennessee. Bech gives the Raiders a hard-nosed wide receiver, and Thornton gives the Raiders' a fast and sizable threat to play with Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers.
Las Vegas added offensive linemen Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers in the mid rounds, and cornerback Darien Porter. John Spytek entered the fourth round still needing to add skill position players to the Raiders offense, which he did with their first pick in the fourth round.
The Raiders have put together a solid draft, adding players that addressed their most significant roster needs. Las Vegas will enter next season with a significantly better offense than they have had over the past couple of seasons, which should lead to at least a few additional wins.
However, Las Vegas' defense needs help after being ravaged in the offseason. The Raiders' defense lost half of its starters from last season earlier this offseason. Although Patrick Graham returns, and they made additions in free agency, the Raiders' defense still need additional talent.
With the135th pick in the draft, the Raiders selected defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway from South Carolina. The Raiders signed Christian Wilkins to a massive payday last season but losing him to an injury after only five games.
Hemingway gives the Raiders defensive line an additional presence in the middle as an additional depth piece at defensive tackle that has the potential to earn more playing time at a position group the Raiders have valued over the last few seasons.
Entering last season, Wilkins was considered one of the top defensive tackles in the league, but Hemingway addresses what was a quiet but growing need the Raiders.
Las Vegas has had a respectable draft so far, primarily by drafting players that are low risk but high reward. They also nearly solidfied one side of the ball through the draft. Still, the Raiders' defense has many unknowns heading into next season.
