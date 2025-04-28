Spytek, Carroll's Desired Mentality for the New-Look Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders had a productive NFL Draft, adding to each of their most pressing needs entering the weekend.
After completing his first NFL Draft as a general manager, John Spytek explained what he and the Raiders' front office is looking for in the players they draft and sign in free agency. A 4-13 record last season that included a 10-game losing streak has made competitiveness a key aspect.
Spytek noted how much of an emphasis has already been made and will continue to be made on creating a more competitive roster and culture. Along with rebuilding the Raiders' roster, one of Spytek's most pressing tasks in Las Vegas is fixing the overall culture of the team.
Spytek and Carroll explained their vision for the Raiders' roster at the team's post-draft press conference.
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about it. We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line. I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick," Spytek said.
"And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us."
Carroll added that one common theme among the group of players the Raiders drafted is they all possess the kind of competitive edge the Raiders need more of.
“Yeah, these guys are great competitors. That's really what we went in to find. And I think the whole process that we started with, with our scouts, and even though we picked them up midstream, we emphasized that from the beginning that we want guys that really want to battle. And to the man, that's what we're able to find. We're going to stick to that as best we can because we know that,” Carroll said.
