Raiders Receive Great News in Compensatory Pick Projection
The Las Vegas Raiders just finished off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders got better with the players they selected in the draft last week. The Silver and Black want to get things going in the 2025 season. The Raiders hired new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to get things going and they are headed in the right direction after having a good draft in 2025.
But now we will look ahead to next year's draft and see what extra pick the Silver and Black receive. The Raiders are projected to receive one compensatory pick in the 2026 draft. The Raiders receive two compensatory picks in the 2025 draft.
Here is why the Raiders will receive a compensatory pick in 2026, per NFL.com.
- Projected compensatory picks: one in Round 4.
- Key free-agent losses: Tre'von Moehrig (Panthers), Nate Hobbs (Packers), Robert Spillane (Patriots), Divine Deablo (Falcons)
- Key free-agent additions: Jeremy Chinn, Eric Stokes, Elandon Roberts
"The additions of Chinn, Roberts and Stokes are washed out by the losses of Hobbs, Spillane and Deablo, leaving Moehrig’s departure to net a fourth-round pick," NFL.com said.
Per NFL: The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single year. Teams that end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year are eligible to receive compensatory selections. A team that lost as many qualifying free agents as it gained might be eligible to receive a Round 7 compensatory pick, based on the value of the qualifying free agents it lost versus the value of the qualifying free agents it gained.
Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a league formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards. While there is an expected level of compensation for a player based on the amount he has signed for, his playing time (or lack thereof) in the upcoming season could alter the expectation.
In November of 2020, the NFL announced it would award two third-round selections (one each in consecutive years) to any team who had a minority coach or executive hired as head coach or general manager by another NFL club (teams that lost employees to a head coach and general manager position would receive three). Those selections come at the back end of the compensatory picks awarded in the third round. In 2025, the Lions will receive the second of two picks for having former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (now the Jets head coach) hired away this year.
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr today for all updates.
We would love to hear from you now about the comp picks and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.