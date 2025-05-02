Where Does Sports Illustrated Rank Raiders' Draft Class?
The Las Vegas Raiders have their latest draft class, and it is a good one.
The Raiders had a good 2025 NFL Draft, where they found players that were the best fits and filled their biggest needs. The new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did a good job of working together and giving their team the best players possible to be successful, not only in 2025 but in the future.
The Raiders did not reach for any players and even made moves to add draft capital while still getting the players they needed. The Silver and Black now have a much-improved roster with the 2025 class. The class is highlighted by sixth overall pick, Ashton Jeanty and by a couple of offensive linemen that will help him be successful running the football in the future.
Sports Illustrated recently released their AFC rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft class and they had the Raiders as the seventh team on the list.
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
• Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
• Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
• Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
• Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
• Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
• Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
• Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
• Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
• Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
"The Raiders have remodeled their entire organization this year, and continued to do so in the draft. Jeanty is a phenomenal talent, while Bech should be a starter opposite Jakobi Meyers on the outside. Defensively, Las Vegas landed Porter and Hemingway as mid-round picks who should fight for real snaps," said Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated.
"It was really the way the board fell," said Spytek. "We had good defensive players sprinkled in throughout there, too. When we were up to pick, the way we stacked the board and the way we pulled names off the board, the best names were just the ones at the top and they ended up being offensive players more often than not."
"I've never been anywhere where I regretted having good football players on the roster, wherever you feel like they start or however they get to where they're at. You just like having good football players."
