Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Miller Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders selected a second quarterback in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing North Dakota State's Cam Miller.
Our Hondo Carpenter asked what Raider Nation thought about it on X, formerly Twitter, and these are their responses below.
"I can’t stand GMs that try to out-smart everyone. These 2 guys will both be out of the league after one season," replied one fan.
"Fans will actually love Miller. He’s mobile with good speed, and he’s as accurate as anyone in this draft. Every chance he’s a better NFL QB than Shedeur Sanders," wrote another in a hot take.
Another said, "Really the only QB prospect since Mollett will likely play WR/RB - I like the pick, 6th round is a perfect spot to take a flyer on a project."
One fan shouted out the tough style of FCS play, "Like both players. Mellot will switch to receiver. Tough players, competitive, and battled each other in the FCS Championship."
"I think it’s a bunch of BS this guy won’t make the team and they could have had a guy with more upside in Shedeur. The whole thing stinks," wrote another fan.
Another fan pointed out the Raiders' supposed interest in Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, a player they were linked to ahead of the NFL Draft, "Any reason why they have Ewers so low? Sounded like pre draft they liked him a lot."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the veteran FCS signal caller was a "priority free agent" grade:
"Miller is a four-year starter with average size and a history of winning games. He can read defenses but isn’t going to wear them out with his decision-making. He lacks ideal anticipation and drive velocity into intermediate pockets of the defense and has instances on tape where he appears too hesitant to cut throws loose to open targets. Miller’s mobility works in his favor, but he fails to stand out enough to project NFL success."
The Raiders finish the 2025 NFL Draft with 11 players selected, having addressed just about every need they had entering Thursday.
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story on the draft again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.