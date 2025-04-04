REPORT: NFL Draft RB Rankings for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will prioritize the running back position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The class is deep, and Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema ranked the top 10 prospects. Plenty have the potential to step up as franchise ball carriers.
1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Sikkema: "Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme."
2. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
Sikkema: "Hampton is one of the class' most physically gifted running backs with his combination of size, explosiveness and lower-body strength. He can be a productive slasher type of runner behind zone schemes, but his overall vision could make him a boom-or-bust producer, depending on his offensive line."
3. Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State
Sikkema: "Skattebo plays the game in a manner that is easy to love: with a massive chip on his shoulder. NFL teams will gravitate toward his mentality, balance, tackle-breaking ability and after-contact consistency. He has the physical makeup of a three-down back."
4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Judkins is a strong north-to-south runner who generates impressive speed-to-power for consistent yards after the catch. However, his game lacks the creativity needed to consistently win in the NFL, independent of his offensive line. Behind a good line, he could rack up yards. Behind a subpar one, he could struggle to stand out."
5. Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Sikkema: "Sampson is a speedster who pairs explosiveness with patience and vision. He has big-play potential behind any blocking scheme and could develop into a plus receiver, though he must cut down on fumbles."
6. Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Sikkema: "Johnson is a physically gifted running back who excels with the ball in his hands. As an early-down player, he can be successful behind any blocking scheme with good vision, light footwork and impressive burst and power. However, his lack of polish and reliability in third-down situations could keep him from being an every-down running back."
7. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Henderson, when playing confidently, shines with his agility and long speed. He lacks some size for tackle-breaking and pass-blocking, but he remains a high-effort player in those areas. He seems like a good speed component of an NFL committee, including for receiving work out of the backfield."
8. RJ Harvey, UCF
Sikkema: "Harvey ranks well in PFF's wins above average metric due to high missed tackles forced averages as a rusher and a receiver, and his production in the passing game. If he plays with more urgency and violence, he could be a productive NFL running back."
9. DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Sikkema: "Giddens brings good eyes, patience and anticipation to a backfield, finding open space between the tackles with good one-cut ability and long strides for long speed. He needs to play with more violence to gain yards after contact if he is to truly make a name for himself in a running back rotation."
10. Devin Neal, Kansas
Sikkema: "Neal's multi-sport background and natural playmaking mentality make him an alluring prospect for any NFL team. He is limited in long speed, but his fancy footwork and vision shine behind man- and gap-blocking concepts. He can also be a good third-down back, bringing receiving and pass-blocking reliability."
