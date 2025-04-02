Why Ashton Jeanty is the Favorite For Raiders
The mock draft cycle has produced the almost incessant chatter combining the Las Vegas Raiders with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
The two seem like a match made in heaven; the Raiders, under new head coach Pete Carroll, want to revamp the run game -- returning it to the dangerous ground attack it was not long ago with former Raiders All-Pro Josh Jacobs.
Carroll is a firm advocate for the power of a good rushing attack, thanks in large part to his success at USC and with the Seattle Seahawks.
Jeanty, a generational talent in the eyes of most, was rated the No. 1 Raiders target by CBS Sports' Bryan Deardo ahead of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan, and Mason Graham.
"New Raiders head coach Pete Carroll knows what a powerful running game can do for a team," Deardo wrote. "Carroll, after all, won a Super Bowl and nearly captured a second one in Seattle with Marshawn Lynch spearheading the Seahawks offense. Carroll may try to repeat history by drafting Jeanty, who in 2024 came less than 30 yards away from breaking Barry Sanders' NCAA single-season rushing record.
"Simply put, the 5-foot-9, 216-pound Jeanty shredded defenses in college, especially during his final season at Boise State that saw him rush for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. His lowest rushing output last year was his 104-yard effort during the Broncos' loss to Penn State in the College Football Playoff.
"Jeanty looks like a future star who could quickly expedite the Raiders' rebuild. He seems to have all the tools: agility, toughness, versatility, speed and durability. Jeanty should be the Raiders' pick at No. 6 and it's not really even close. "
Per a scouting report from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Jeanty plays a position that has become devalued on draft day, but his unique talent and the resurgence of the run game in the NFL should force teams to reconsider that factor when weighing his value. He’s the ultimate yardage creator, with the talent and skill set to succeed independent of the quality of his blocking. Jeanty’s speed forces linebackers to flow hard outside, creating cutback lanes and chunk runs, while his vision, balance and elusiveness get it done along the interior. The threat of what he can do on the ground should create ideal play-action opportunities for his team, allowing his next play-caller to, say, unburden a young quarterback or any other passer being asked to shoulder too much of the offense. He’s compact and muscular, but there could be some minor concern surrounding his massive workload in 2024. This top-flight running back is capable of becoming the face of an offense in a league where the pendulum might be swinging back to the running game. Jeanty has future All-Pro talent."
Whatever you do, make sure that you follow us on X (Twitter) and IG because doing so ensures that you never miss another story.
We want to hear from you, so sound off on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.