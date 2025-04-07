REPORT: Ranking the Raiders' QB Options
The Las Vegas Raiders trading for Geno Smith doesn't mean the organization will avoid looking for a signal caller altogether in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The class is shaky, but it still offers solid mid-round options for the silver and black. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema ranked the position group, and below are potential targets for the Raiders.
1. Cameron Ward, Miami (FL)
Sikkema: "Appreciating Ward, an unorthodox, big-game quarterback, requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — if his fundamentals don't drop him from the league entirely."
2. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sikkema: "Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure."
3. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Sikkema: "Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class, but he is still far too inconsistent in when and how he delivers the football. In a perfect world, he would be drafted with a plan to let him sit and develop."
4. Will Howard, Ohio State
Sikkema: "Howard checks a lot of boxes: experience, size and a willingness to attack all coverages. He doesn't bring special arm talent, but he could develop into an NFL starter."
5. Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
Sikkema: "Leonard is a tough, dual-threat quarterback with plus value as a runner, but his passing efficiency numbers reveal too many inconsistencies on a throw-by-throw basis for him to be an NFL starter. That will have to improve if he is to be more than a backup."
6. Jaxson Dart, Mississippi
Sikkema: "Dart brings an alluring two-sport throwing background (baseball and football) to the quarterback position, including natural movements and playmaking ability out of structure. But so much of his success at Ole Miss felt scheme-dependent. He must improve his full-field defensive reads and fundamentals to truly attack defenses with anticipation and ball placement."
7. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
Sikkema: "Gabriel is a major NFL outlier in height, weight and even his throwing hand, but few have his mastery of the position with poise, anticipation and intelligence."
8. Quinn Ewers, Texas
Sikkema: "Ewers' arm talent will get him drafted, but his inconsistencies are too prevalent right now. To succeed in the NFL, he must clean up his footwork, pocket management, post-snap diagnosis and play under pressure."
9. Kyle McCord, Syracuse
Sikkema: "McCord isn't for the faint of heart. He led the Power Four in both big-time throws and turnover-worthy plays in 2024. He lacks a top-level arm, leaving doubt about his gunslinger mentality in the NFL, but his ability to churn out big plays every week makes him hard to quit on. Plenty of NFL teams should want to take a chance on him early on Day 3."
10. Tyler Shough, Louisville
Sikkema: "Shough is one of the oldest prospects in the class and has an extensive injury history, but his size and arm talent are adequate enough to earn him a shot as an NFL backup."
