Former Raider GM On Jalen Milroe
The Las Vegas Raiders are soon to be on the clock in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, and while many believe they know which way the franchise is leaning on the first draft day, we will all have to sit back and watch who they take number six overall.
The Raiders have been linked to several different position players this draft, as several mock drafters see the franchise addressing their offense before their defense. Whether that be a running back or wide receiver, the Raiders have areas to fill and a ton to consider ahead and on draft day.
One prospect that the Raiders could look into to boost their offense in later rounds of the draft would be quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe has been paired to the Raiders in several multi round mock drafts, as he may be one of the more athletic quarterbacks available.
While Milroe is likely on a ton of franchises radar, the Raiders might want to reopen the conversation of taking a quarterback at some point in the draft. According to former Raider general manager Mike Mayock, Milroe is one of those players that could turn a franchise around.
"I think he's a two to three year project, but if somebody rubs this piece of coal, I think he could turn into a diamond," Mayock said on the Rich Eisen Show. "There are massive inconsistencies that need to be worked on, and that's why he has to go to a team where they recognize it... They got to give him real opportunities to improve."
The Raiders just extended quarterback Geno Smith to keep him in Las Vegas for the next few seasons, and while they still do possess Aidan O'Connell, the addition of Milroe could set up the Raiders perfectly for when Smith is no longer under contract.
The former Raider general manager did bring up key points in what he believes Milroe needs to work on to become successful, and the Raiders might be the perfect team for him to air out and learn what works and what doesn't. Besides, who wouldn't want to be on a team led by head coach Pete Carroll?
