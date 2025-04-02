Shedeur Sanders Still Tied to the Raiders Pre-Draft
The social media posts, the picture with Geno Smith, and other connections that link Shedeur Sanders to the Las Vegas Raiders make him out to be a viable option for the silver and black in early April, mere weeks away from the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Raiders have Smith thanks to a bold trade before free agency, ensuring them a qualified veteran starter for the upcoming season and beyond. The idea of using the 6th-overall pick to take Sanders is still circulating, however.
CBS Sports' Bryan Deardo rated Sanders the No. 2 Raiders target, ahead of common names like wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"Last year, Sanders proved to be an elite college quarterback, as he completed an absurd 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against just 10 interceptions. Sanders was especially good in the red zone, a much-needed trait to succeed at the next level," wrote Deardo.
"He did struggle at times at Colorado when facing tougher pass rushes, and it should be noted that he didn't play in a pro-style system in college. Sanders also didn't do much on the ground during his time with the Buffaloes.
"One thing you can't question about Sanders is his toughness, a trait that'll undoubtedly endear himself to whichever NFL fan base he plays in front of. Sanders isn't afraid to take a lick, which will serve him well in some aspects but could hinder him if he doesn't throw the ball away more.
"Given his skill set, Sanders appears to be a perfect mentee for Smith, one of the more accurate quarterbacks of this era. Smith can help Sanders when it comes to reading NFL defenses and having success while facing pressure."
Deardo is correct about the viability of the Raiders system in developing Sanders; factoring in Smith, head coach Pete Carroll, and others, it wouldn't be the worst landing spot for a Top 10 draft pick. Situation is everything, especially for signal-callers.
Per a scouting report from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Any perceptions that Sanders is a product of Heisman Trophy-winner Travis Hunter’s greatness are slowly dispelled once you hit the tape. He’s seen mixed results under an intensely bright spotlight, but there are no signs his confidence has ever wavered. Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter. He’s slow-twitch with standard arm talent and a longer release, but he worked around those limitations with anticipation and accuracy. He plays with decent command from the pocket and finds his rhythm when working on-time and on-platform; that said, he will pass on profits and look for the big play too often. Average velocity and slower rip times mean tighter windows against faster athletes, so throwing off-platform or trying to do more than his arm talent allows is ill-advised. He’s tough and willing to take the hit to complete the throw once he’s locked into his target. Sanders is pocket mobile and finds clean alternate launch points, but he often creates pressure and sacks with undisciplined pocket drops. The tape says he has the necessary qualities to become a solid game manager if he can operate with better discipline and play to his strengths."
