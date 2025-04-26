Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Dont'e Thornton Pick
"Dont'e Thornton found a home in Vegas should be the guy stretching the field using his speed and size to win. Geno was decent last season on the deep ball 41% comp pct. 704 yards 8 touchdowns Raiders got some guys man," wrote one fan.
"Last night the Raiders drafted CB Darien Porter, who tied for the 3rd fastest 40-time in the NFL Combine this year with a 4.30 Today they drafted WR Dont'e Thornton, who Porter is tied with the third fastest 40-time. Las Vegas gets 2 of the 4 fastest 40 times this year," wrote another.
A response was, "Dont'eThornton doesn't have a big route tree, very simple route concepts coming from Tennessee. Looks good when running vertical, the concepts towards the middle of the field will need work. Game breaking size/speed He's a very fluid elite level athlete, able to drive his hips and move very well at 6'4/205 (shows likely chance he can develop the ability to cut sharp and not round routes). Has soft natural hands, is a guy that can contribute immediately with simple concepts that allow him to get the ball downfield and stretch the field Will be a guy, like the rest of the class, that can contribute immediately and develop as well."
Our Hondo Carpenter posed the question to Raider Nation, as well. They responded.
"The big X we need to open up stuff underneath and throw an occasional bomb to. Doesn’t have to be a #1. If he develops his route tree, even better but he has value immediately," wrote one fan.
There was some negativity, as one fan responded, "Only time will tell. As a life long Raider fan, my assumption is he's a bust. New regime, so hopefully they've done their research, because his intangibles are crazy. There's a reason he was still sitting there though, I have a feeling."
Per a scouting report from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Long, linear target whose primary function is to take the top off of defenses. Thornton can play through early contact and works past tight man coverage. He’s talented at stacking cornerbacks and tracking the ball when he finds top positioning. He can strike over the top or with routes allowing him to catch on the move. His route tree is limited, so two-high safety looks could park him in the garage. He’s average after the catch on short throws but plays as big as he measures, winning contested catches on all three levels. Thornton is a low-volume target with erratic production, but teams looking for vertical juice should have him on their boards."
