Raiders' Spytek's Cunning Skill Secures 5 of Top 99 Picks
When the Raiders were winning Super Bowls, they were doing so with a simple philosophy. Building the foudation of the team through the draft with players that exemplify a commitment to excellence.
It did not matter where players came from or how they came to the Raiders, once they entered the facility, the only thing that matter was how the represented the Silver and Black.
New Raiders general manager John Spytek has brought back that philosophy, making moves to acquire five of the top 99 picks.
It has been a smooth draft process for the Raiders’ new regime. The Raiders got one of the draft’s best talents in Jeanty with the No. 6 pick, and Carroll and Spytek seem to be in sync as they march toward building the rest of their draft haul.
"But I would say that if anybody overthought it, we did. We just kept hammering it. And you mentioned about John [Spytek] being a grinder, we were grinding this one out just to make sure that we got exactly the information we needed, so that we could feel this convicted into the deal,” Carroll said after the first round.
"And it's been a great process. We've had a blast. We've been on this one for a long time, and kind of seeing it early, but we didn't take anything for granted in this process at all."
Culture is such a crucial part of the Raiders and Pete Carroll. The way Carroll was able to establish successful programs at USC and with the Seattle Seahawks was through building a locker room that was all about football and anyone who loves football would be able to easily assimulate into the team.
With the amount of talent left on the board, Spytek is navigating this draft maze with surgical efficiency and for the first time in a long time, there is a sense of complete competence in the Raiders front office.
The Raiders will now pick closer to the end of the second round as Carroll and Spytek build their first roster with the Raiders. Make sure to stick around with us as we break down the first draft class of the new regime.
