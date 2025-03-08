Carroll and Smith Are Built to Restore Raiders Culture
Close your eyes and listen. Through the silence comes a simple but profound phrase. The autumn wind is a Raider. You hear it, you see it. Images of excellence. Jim Otto cheering on the boys. Highway 63 paving the way to the endzone. The unsung heroes of yesteryear.
Names like Brown, Alzado, Hendricks, Tatum, and Long. Images of greatness. The Raider way. Sure, they played dirty. So what? Do something about it. The Raiders are the Raiders when they do their own thing, play by their own rules and are backed by a head coach who is too intolerant of outside noise to be governed by the opinions of others.
While Pete Carroll and Geno Smith may not be the second coming of Tom Flores and Jim Plunkett, for the first time in a long time, the team feels like they're doing their own thing. No Patriot way, no backwards Gruden offense, no Dennis Allen. This is a franchise led by a leader who inspires, who cares for his guys, and who does not care how it makes others outside the facility feel.
This is a franchise with a QB whose desire to win is only outmatched by his hatred of his haters. This is what changing a culture looks like and whether you agree with the moves, it finally feels like the Raiders are returning to the attitude of the true Silver and Black.
Albert Breer spoke about what Smith had to say about the culture up in Seattle under Carroll, giving insight into what is being brought to Vegas.
Now Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins have a head coach who will back them when they're on their worst behavior on Sundays. They have a head coach ready to turn Brock Bowers into the Raiders next Hall of Fame tight end. They have a head coach who understands what being a Raider is all about.
There is no telling if things will work out but in a division with posterchild, gunslinging quarterbacks, the only remedy is violent play backed by a head coach who won't let the team get into the dumps if things don't work out.
This is the beginning of a new era. Sit back and watch.