BREAKING: Raiders Select Tonka Hemingway at No. 135
With the No. 135 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have selected South Carolina defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway.
Hemingway is the seventh player the Raiders have selected so far, following the Raiders’ pick of Boise State running back and consensus generational talent Ashton Jeanty on Thursday and TCU wide receiver Jack Bech at No. 58 and Iowa State cornerback Darien Porter with the No. 68 pick on Friday, headlining a host of others.
Hemingway will play a key role for the Raiders in 2025 and will be a key piece as the Raiders continue to reload under new head coach Pete Carroll, new general manager John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady.
With Hemingway added to the defense, the Raiders now have three rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Raiders approach game day. Expect Hemingway to compete for an early role with the Raiders during his rookie season.
Per NFL.com's draft scout Lance Zierlein:
"“Tweener” type with good athletic ability but limitations on how he can be played. The former defensive end displayed enough quickness and lateral movement to flash for the South Carolina defense. Hemingway will need to align as a 4i (inside shoulder of OT) or five-technique as he simply doesn’t have the strength to leverage his gaps as a run defender inside. His best bet might be to drop weight and rebrand as a 4-3 base defensive end with sub-package rush potential inside."
The Raiders finished last year with a 4-13 record and entered the offseason with massive changes on both sides of the ball, in the front office, and especially along the coaching staff. Now, the Raiders have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Raiders have made big splashes this weekend and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Raiders will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Raiders have left in the draft.
- Round 6, No. 180
- Round 6, No. 213
- Round 6, No. 215
- Round 7, No. 222
