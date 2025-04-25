BREAKING: Raiders Trade No. 37 Pick to Miami Dolphins
The Las Vegas Raiders traded down in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading the No. 37 pick in the second round to the Miami Dolphins.
The Raiders received the No. 48, No. 98, and No. 135 picks per Raiders On SI beat reporter Hondo Carpenter.
The Raiders are becoming investors rather than gamblers in the draft. They selected a surefire impact player in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Head coach Pete Carroll emphasized on Thursday night that both he and Spytek are enjoying the process.
"But I would say that if anybody overthought it, we did. We just kept hammering it. And you mentioned about John [Spytek] being a grinder, we were grinding this one out just to make sure that we got exactly the information we needed, so that we could feel this convicted into the deal. And it's been a great process. We've had a blast. We've been on this one for a long time, and kind of seeing it early, but we didn't take anything for granted in this process at all," Carroll said.
Spytek inferred trading down in the second round, saying, "When I look at our board, I see a lot of good players that are going to be available at (pick No.) 37 tomorrow. Maybe an opportunity to move down and get a few more picks to get more of those players."
The Dolphins took Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who was a potential Raiders target. Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"Durable three-year starter who is built like a right guard but has valuable protection experience as a collegiate tackle. Savaiinaea doesn’t have the athleticism to stick at right tackle in the NFL, but can play there in a pinch with some help. He’s very wide and can engulf smaller opponents as a base blocker while sealing off double teams and down blocks. His feet often deaden on contact, creating opportunities for defenders to leak through his edges in both the run and pass games. Savaiinaea’s size works to his advantage and he could become a serviceable starting guard in time."
The Raiders need help in the secondary and at linebacker.
