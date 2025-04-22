REPORT: Worst-Case Scenario for Raiders Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders lost starting safety Tre'von Moehrig and cornerbacks Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs.
Safe to say the secondary took a hit this offseason. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker wrote that the worst-case scenario for the Raiders' 2025 NFL Draft would be one where the secondary didn't receive an upgrade.
Sure, Jeremy Chinn and Eric Stokes were strong signings . But that's about it. The Raiders need a lot more in a draft with strong safety and cornerbacks class.
"The Raiders made waves in the first few weeks of the offseason by landing Geno Smith and re-signing Malcolm Koonce," wrote Locker. "They will likely add more at running back and receiver in the draft, but the team’s secondary is still a real liability.
"Free-agent signings Jeremy Chinn (65.2 PFF overall grade) and Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) are in line to start as things stand, but each is a volatile player. On top of that, Las Vegas still has to replace Nate Hobbs’ production on the inside. New general manager John Spytek needs to focus on cornerback and safety early in the draft, no matter how tantalizing an offensive player is in the first few rounds."
The Raiders might want to consider Michigan's Will Johnson, considered by many to be one of the best defensive players in the NFL Draft.
Per NFL.com's scouting analyst Lance Zierlein:
"Teams love big, fluid cornerbacks with ball production and that is exactly what Johnson offers. He’s instinctive and plays with good body control and change of direction in space. He can play man coverage, but he’s at his best when playing with his eyes forward instead of chasing routes downfield. Johnson displays good pre-snap recognition and can read and anticipate routes/throws at a high level. While he plays the role of thief in coverage, he needs to balance that mentality with a healthy respect for NFL route-runners, as he might lack the recovery speed to close the distance at a desired rate. He has coveted traits and his areas of concern fail to stand out as impediments for what could become a long, successful career as a future Pro Bowler."
