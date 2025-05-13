Raiders Make Surprising Pick in 2026 Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a good 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders' new regime has its first draft class under its belt as members of the Silver and Black. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek did a good job of going after players who best fit their needs and fit what they are trying to do in Las Vegas.
Their 2025 draft class looks very promising, but we will have to wait till next season to see how the 2025 draft class plays. The Raiders are trying to get things going in the right direction in 2025 and beyond.
That is why they brought in a veteran head coach who has proven that wherever he goes, he has been able to turn things around for that franchise. And also a new general manager who knows how to find and pick the right talent.
But before they get started with their first season with the Silver and Black, we look way ahead to see what their second draft class can look like.
We know that the quarterback position is set for the 2025 season for the team, but beyond that is where things get interesting. The Raiders are hoping that veteran quarterback Geno Smith gives them stability in that position for a couple of years. Even if he does, the Raiders can still be looking to take a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The draft next year will be loaded with many quarterback options. That class is talented at the quarterback position, more than in 2025. And for the Raiders they will have a chance to take one.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has the Raiders taking quarterback Drew Allar out of Penn State in his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Allar has kinks to work out of his game -- better decision-making and slightly better accuracy. The traits are through the roof at 6-foot-5 and close to 240 pounds. Geno Smith is a fine short-term option for the Raiders. Allar represents significant upside for the future, and I could envision Tom Brady gravitating toward a pocket-passer type.
Getting Allar would be good for them, as he can potentially sit back and learn from Smith and how to adjust to the game at the NFL level.
