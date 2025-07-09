What Will the Raiders’ OL Look Like in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders wanted to turn their franchise around from their multi-year skid since they last made the playoffs in 2021, and a big part of that decision was trading for Geno Smith. With their hiring of Pete Carroll, it's no surprise they went after Smith, but if they want things to go as smoothly as they hoped, there are some things they have to prioritize.
Smith plays his best football whenever he has a good group of players in front of him blocking for him, which allows him to throw one of the most accurate balls in the NFL. Without a competent offensive line, he's prone to throwing interceptions and making plenty of mistakes.
It's a given that a good offensive line results in better quarterback play, but especially for the Raiders, having a good offensive line is paramount to them. Smith isn't getting any younger, and it takes one bad hit to give him a serious injury and put them back at square one.
With all that being said, who's in charge of protecting Smith from harm? Their starting left tackle is Kolton Miller, who's entering his eighth year with the team. He's certainly one of the anchors of this offensive line and is a veteran that the younger players can look to for advice.
Miller's current deal expires at the end of this upcoming season, so 2025 will play a huge role in whether they sign him back or not. Given that this team is looking to protect their veteran quarterback and they just drafted Ashton Jeanty, I think they will re-sign him.
Dylan Parham is their left guard, and he's been with the team for three seasons. 2025 will also be when his contract expires, which means the Raiders have a decision to make: either to keep him on the team or not.
Their center, and player with the most potential, is Jackson Powers-Johnson. I thought he was a steal for them in the second round of last year's draft, and his rookie season showed flashes of his power as a blocker as well as stability as he held his ground.
Alex Cappa was a player they signed this off-season, and he has the potential to be huge for their offensive line. He blocked for Tom Brady when he won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he can play at a high level. However, he's coming off a terrible season with the Cincinnati Bengals, so hopefully he can revert back to the player he was instead of more of the same.
Cappa is their right guard, and rounding it all out with their right tackle is DJ Glaze. Another young player in an offensive line full of them, he's looking to continue to develop and solidify his place in the offensive line.
Overall, the Raiders have a nice blend of youth and experience, and they may have the best offensive line in the AFC West. They'll be tasked with making sure Jeanty has big enough rushing lanes and preventing pressure from reaching Smith, so they'll have their hands full and will be an important part of the Raiders' turnaround that will happen in 2025.
Be sure you follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss a offseason story again.
Please let us know your thoughts and all else when you go like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.