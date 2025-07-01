How Will the Raiders Perform Against the AFC West?
I've covered how each game looks on the outside looking in for the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 regular season, and despite their numerous improvements in the offseason, this team will have to overperform if they want any hopes of being a playoff contender.
What makes this task even more difficult is that they are stuck in one of the most difficult divisions in football, the AFC West. Headlined by the ten-time AFC West champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, but not to underestimate the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, who both made the playoffs last year.
Raider Nation should've felt vindicated in last season's postseason run, as none of their divisional rivals found any success. The Chargers crumbled against the Houston Texans, and the Broncos' top defense didn't show up to play against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
It's hard to say that the Chiefs didn't find any success when they made it to their third consecutive Super Bowl, but they've shown they can make it many times, but have also had two ugly losses in the big game.
The Raiders didn't win a single divisional game in 2024, and I think it's impossible that they do that again in 2025. They have a much better roster, and even if every team got better in the offseason, I think they steal some games from their bitter rivals.
The first team they face is the Chargers, and they face them once early in the season and then once again much later. I think the Raiders have the potential to tie the series 1 - 1, but I don't believe they can reverse-sweep them back.
The Chargers saw so much success in their run game last year, and now they're better than they were before in that department. Ashton Jeanty versus Omarion Hampton will be a running back battle that will feed generations, but I think the Chargers have too much talent to drop both games against Las Vegas.
I feel a similar way about the Broncos in that I don't believe the Raiders can win both games against them in 2025. Their defense only got better and will prove to be a problem for the Raiders' offense. They'll have to hope that Bo Nix experiences a sophomore slump, as I predict the Broncos will give them the most trouble.
I believe the Chiefs are due for a down season next year, and my hot take is that the Raiders will reverse sweep them in 2025. The Chiefs were their only divisional rival, where both losses were one-score games, and their matchup in week 18 will most likely see the Chiefs rest their starters. That means that they have to steal their week seven game on the road to make the reverse sweep possible.
