What Dylan Parham Brings to Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a completely different offense next season. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Everyone will be talking about the move they made for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young, talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed guard Dylan Parham and his position heading into 2025 on a recent episode of the"Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Then next guy is Dylan Parham. Since he has been drafted, he has been a starter," said Carpenter. "He is also a center. A lot of people think he may be a better center than a guard, but he started his entire career. Mr. Reliable. Like Meredith, not the most talkative guy."
"He and Meredith are different players, they have different styles. Both are really good, different styles. So then the Raiders go and sign Alex Cappa, who is a guy that had a lot of success. He has also had some struggles, but he is a very athletic guard. I think it is a Meredith, Cappa, Meredith battle for a guard. That is the battle."
"I would suspect going into OTAs and all of that, that it will be Cappa as one starter and Meredith and Parham battling out. That is what I would suspect. Now the loser of Meredith and Parham can be traded. That will not surprise me. Both have very good value, and the Raiders will get some trade value. I do not want to see that happen."
