WATCH: Raiders OL Dylan Parham Weighs In From Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' offensive line has the most continuity of nearly any other position group on their roster. Every offensive lineman that is currently listed as a starter on the depth chart played for the Raiders last season.
Still, the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator and a new way of doing things. Las Vegas will depend on veterans such as Dylan Parham to help ensure a smooth transition.
Parham spoke this weekend from camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Earlier in camp, Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
On the new additions to the cornerback room...
Meyers: "I don't think that's my place to really speak on, honestly. I can tell you about the receiver room right now, but I'm going to let them play that out. And wherever the chips fall, that's what it's going to be."
On the rest time between OTAs and the start of training camp...
Meyers: "I mean, I feel like, as a pro, if a coach has to tell you to be in shape for camp, then it's probably a problem. I think all the guys went home and tried to get better, at least it looked like it today. Everybody showed up in shape yesterday during the conditioning. We were all pushing ourselves, so I'm excited."
On improving his game this season...
Meyers: "Honestly, I mean, the respect is going to come, if it comes. I feel like for me personally, the leadership thing is really big. Like I said, because now that I am the oldest guy in the room right now – well, second oldest now that Philly [Phillip Dorsett] is here.
"But I want to be somebody that helps the guys get better. I want our group to be the best group. It isn't even about me with this. If we could all collectively eat, that means we could all collectively get one-on-ones, win on third down, win in critical situations, and everybody gets paid when everybody wins. So, I'm looking forward to that." On his best wide receiver trait...
Meyers: "I think I'm just really balanced, honestly. Like, I don't do anything exceptionally great, but I do everything decently. So, you've got to kind of just play for everything, and that's hard to do as a DB, I feel like."
