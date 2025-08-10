Rookies' Bond Will Help Determine the Raiders' Season
Football games are won and lost along the offensive and defensive lines, respectively. This is an area the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in over the past couple of seasons, as injuries and inconsistent play from both units have plagued the Raiders.
Las Vegas has drafted multiple offensive and defensive linemen over the past two seasons. However, the bond between two of their newest additions will play a role in how well the Raiders' defense does.
The Raiders added defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway in the NFL Draft to help bolster their interior defensive line. Although Adam Butler is dependable and has one of the defensive tackle spots secured, the Raiders need a player or multiple players to play well next to him.
Las Vegas desperately needed help at the position after the loss of Christian Wilkins. The unexpected departure of Wilkins gives players like Pegues and Hemingway a chance to establish themselves early in their respective careers.
Following training camp, Pegues noted the connection he has with his fellow rookie defensive tackle.
Rookie Bonds
"Yeah, me and Tonka, once we came in, like we just bonded together. Like, we do everything together. We watch film together, we eat, do everything, hang out outside, and we actually played with each other at the East-West Shrine Bowl game,” Pegues said.
“So, we don't look at it as we're fighting for a position against each other. We just look at it as an opportunity for both of us. And like I said, we just want to be on the field, not only for ourselves, but for the team and the program. We just want to win. That's most important thing in this profession is to win, so that's one thing we want to do."
Hemingway also noted how close the two have become since their time together leading up to the draft. The two rookies have the chance of a lifetime on the Raiders' defensive line.
"Yeah, we played at the East-West Bowl. At first we didn’t really talk, we’re both quiet, but I think that's why we kind of click. But it just means a lot. It was different, but it means a lot,” Hemingway said.
“Me and him [JJ Pegues], we talk about everything playbook-wise. So when we first got here, just doing little things, like talking about little plays we messed up. So being able to do that gives your mind stress-free."
The Raiders must solidify their defensive tackle position, aside from Butler. If they do not, it could potentially lead to problems, especially if Butler were to miss time for any reason. Pegues and Hemingway must show why the Raiders used two draft picks on the same position group.
