Insider Makers Interesting Note on Raiders' Linebackers
There is no question that the Las Vegas Raiders defense was the best unit on the team last season. That unit wants to do the same thing but be better this season. They are going to look like a different defense this season in some areas. The Silver and Black had a lot of turnover on the defensive side, and they will have a lot of new faces looking to give them a top defense in 2025.
The Raiders' new regime did a good job of bringing in players that they believe will help them have a better defense and be the best in their respective positions. One position group that will have a lot of questions to answer is the linebacker position. That is where the Raiders will look the most different. They brought in veteran players who are looking to show that they can still play the game at a high level like before.
This position group also has a lot of young, talented players in it. It is going to be a group that is mixed, and that is a good thing. The players are looking to make their mark and have a role on the defense. It is also good to see that the veteran players are helping the younger players in anyway they can, even though they are competing for the same spots.
In training camp, the linebackers have looked great. So far, they are answering all the questions that many had about them. Now it has to translate into the 2025 season.
• "Linebacker is an area that’s been a pleasant surprise for Pete Carroll and his staff," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer. "DC Patrick Graham returns from the Josh McDaniels and Antonio Pierce staffs with a new nerve center of his defense in Elandon Roberts. And Roberts has impressed Carroll early on."
"But otherwise, the position’s been completely turned over. Germaine Pratt, coming from Cincinnati, has shown the sort of heady, physical, fast-playing linebacker he can be. Devin White, who was with Spytek in Tampa, looks like he’s got new life and motivation, to pull his career from a ditch."
"And Jamal Adams, who was with Carroll in Seattle, has given the team an intriguing veteran option with his full-time move to the position. The Raiders have a lot of work to do on the roster, but this is one spot that looks like it’s in good shape."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.