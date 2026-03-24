Identifying Raiders Who Will Be Gone by Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders have more roster decisions to make as the offseason continues. There are several players who will not be on the roster at the start of the 2026 regular season.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Atonio Mafi

The Raiders turned to Mafi to start late in the 2025 season, after injuries to multiple offensive linemen. Mafi started three games, and held his own, all things considered. Still, as the Raiders look to improve meticulously, that could mean moving on from Mafi.

Las Vegas will turn to Jackson Powers-Johnson and either Caleb Rogers or Spencer Burford to start at guard this upcoming season. They will also likely draft at least one offensive lineman, if not more. The addition of Burford, and several other players along the offensive line will directly impact Mafi.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Atonio Mafi (56) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mafi is one of the few players on the Raiders' roster who is not a free agent that the Raiders do not necessarily need. Las Vegas' roster consists of players they for sure should keep, relatively proven depth pieces, or additions Klint Kubiak recently made. Mafi does not fit into any of those categories.

Mafi is on an island, of sorts, when it comes to the Raiders' roster. It could cost him a spot on the team.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any Raiders Free Agent They Have Not Already Re-Signed

The Raiders had several different types of free agents on their roster entering the offseason. Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce were Unrestricted Free Agents. Charles Snowden was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. Thomas Booker IV was a Restricted Free Agent. All were quickly re-signed.

Las Vegas had several other players who were major contributors in 2025, hit free agency, were not re-signed, and have not signed with other teams yet. These players include Devin White, Jamal Adams, and Elandon Roberts, among others.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Players such as Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Tyler Lockett, and Daniel Carlson are also Unrestricted Free Agents who fall into that category. Las Vegas will likely look to fill this handful of positions with a new batch of talent through the draft. The Raiders can add even more depth this way.

Aside from possibly Devin White and Jamal Adams, it is likely that most, if not all, of the other free agents the Raiders entered the offseason with who remain unsigned will not be on the roster at the start of the 2026 season. White and Adams would be solid depth pieces at linebacker.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It must be noted that a team moving on from players does not mean those players are not talented. This is all part of the business of the National Football League. All of these players are likely to land with another team and possibly have a shot at a more productive future in the league.

Las Vegas' roster rebuild has many steps. One of those steps will be to clear the way for new, younger talent to come in and make an impact. Like every team in the league, the Raiders will get to do this every offseason. However, few rosters need it more than Las Vegas' does.