Identifying Raiders Who Will Be Gone by Week 1
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The Las Vegas Raiders have more roster decisions to make as the offseason continues. There are several players who will not be on the roster at the start of the 2026 regular season.
Atonio Mafi
The Raiders turned to Mafi to start late in the 2025 season, after injuries to multiple offensive linemen. Mafi started three games, and held his own, all things considered. Still, as the Raiders look to improve meticulously, that could mean moving on from Mafi.
Las Vegas will turn to Jackson Powers-Johnson and either Caleb Rogers or Spencer Burford to start at guard this upcoming season. They will also likely draft at least one offensive lineman, if not more. The addition of Burford, and several other players along the offensive line will directly impact Mafi.
Mafi is one of the few players on the Raiders' roster who is not a free agent that the Raiders do not necessarily need. Las Vegas' roster consists of players they for sure should keep, relatively proven depth pieces, or additions Klint Kubiak recently made. Mafi does not fit into any of those categories.
Mafi is on an island, of sorts, when it comes to the Raiders' roster. It could cost him a spot on the team.
Any Raiders Free Agent They Have Not Already Re-Signed
The Raiders had several different types of free agents on their roster entering the offseason. Eric Stokes and Malcolm Koonce were Unrestricted Free Agents. Charles Snowden was an Exclusive Rights Free Agent. Thomas Booker IV was a Restricted Free Agent. All were quickly re-signed.
Las Vegas had several other players who were major contributors in 2025, hit free agency, were not re-signed, and have not signed with other teams yet. These players include Devin White, Jamal Adams, and Elandon Roberts, among others.
Players such as Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Tyler Lockett, and Daniel Carlson are also Unrestricted Free Agents who fall into that category. Las Vegas will likely look to fill this handful of positions with a new batch of talent through the draft. The Raiders can add even more depth this way.
Aside from possibly Devin White and Jamal Adams, it is likely that most, if not all, of the other free agents the Raiders entered the offseason with who remain unsigned will not be on the roster at the start of the 2026 season. White and Adams would be solid depth pieces at linebacker.
It must be noted that a team moving on from players does not mean those players are not talented. This is all part of the business of the National Football League. All of these players are likely to land with another team and possibly have a shot at a more productive future in the league.
Las Vegas' roster rebuild has many steps. One of those steps will be to clear the way for new, younger talent to come in and make an impact. Like every team in the league, the Raiders will get to do this every offseason. However, few rosters need it more than Las Vegas' does.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant