Will Raiders Hit Their Ceiling or Floor?
The Las Vegas Raiders brought in veteran head coach Pete Carroll this offseason to get the new ERA of Raiders football started. Carroll took a year off from coaching last season, but now he is back and ready to tackle this new challenge he has with the Silver and Black. Carroll comes to Las Vegas looking to turn the franchise around, which has not experienced consistent success in the last two decades.
Carroll let it be known from the start that he wants to turn things around right away, starting this season. He does not want to come in and wait for the team to start winning games. He wants to win in 2025, and he has shown that by the players and coaching staff he has brought in this season. Carroll knows what it takes to win at the NFL level. He has been successful at every stop.
The Raiders have been putting in the work all offseason, and the players and coaches are showing it in training camp. The Raiders want to keep the momentum going into the regular season. They still have to improve some things, but they are in the right place. This coaching staff is doing a good job of giving opportunities to players, and they are putting players in the positions that they feel they will benefit from the most.
But some analysts think the Raiders will only show a little bit of improvement this season.
Raiders Predictions
"So they bring Geno Smith in. Geno had 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year. He fumbled the ball nine times, remarkably, he did not lose any of those fumbles," said NFL analyst Eric Mangini on First Things First. "He was one of the worst in the league in the red zone in terms of interceptions. So that was problematic. Jeanty, I am not as high on him as Nick is on Jeanty. I do not know if he can carry the load."
"I think they are hitting their ceiling," said Nick Wright on First Things First. "The combination of the divisions' easiest schedule. A massive upgrade at head coach, who is a bada** out there wearing wide receivers gloves at 70-some years old ... Ceiling for sure."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.