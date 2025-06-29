Will Raiders CB Be a Free Agency Steal?
The Las Vegas Raiders signed multiple free agents on the defensive side of the ball this offseason.
Las Vegas had a solid defense last season, despite multiple injuries, but it wanted to capitalize on returning players by adding good veterans around them.
Players like Elandon Roberts and Jeremy Chinn were the most notable free-agent additions on defense, and those players will have starting roles for Patrick Graham’s unit in 2025.
However, one player many in Raider Nation may forget about is cornerback Eric Stokes. After four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the former first-round pick in 2021 came over to the Silver and Black.
The Raiders signed Stokes to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March, adding the talented but oft-injured corner to a room needing leadership. He comes to the Raiders looking to revive his career.
Stokes is not a bad player; he just could not stay healthy during his time in Green Bay. He missed 22 games in his career due to injury.
Stokes has totaled 128 tackles, one for loss, 14 passes defended, and an interception in his NFL career. He played in all 17 games last season, the first time he has done so.
The Raiders needed to add cornerback help with Nate Hobbs leaving. With Hobbs switching spots with Stokes in Green Bay, he saw an opening in Las Vegas.
Signing former first-round picks who did not work out with their previous teams can be a double-edged sword.
Some fans may think that player will become what they were expected to be in a new environment, but that is not often the case.
However, getting into Graham’s system should work well for Stokes, as the defense infrastructure should allow him to succeed. He could end up as the team’s CB1 if everything goes according to plan.
Stokes is an athletic corner with speed who is not afraid to get physical. As long as he stays healthy, which he showed he can do last season, he should be a positive contributor for the Raiders’ defense.
A healthy and productive season from Stokes would make him a major free-agent steal. The Raiders defense will be better for it, and Stokes could earn a bigger payday next offseason.
