Analyzing the Raiders' Biggest Unknown of the Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a solid offseason. Still, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus analyzed the most significant remaining question for every team in the league following the NFL Draft.
While the Raiders have revamped their offense and made additions to their defense, their defense is still a huge question mark.
Locker believes the Raiders must decide whether or not to add more players to their defense before the season starts. If they choose to do so, they have options of veteran players they can add.
"The Raiders can lay claim to being one of the NFL’s most-improved teams this offseason, fueled by trading for Geno Smith (81.9 PFF passing grade) and a tremendous draft. Still, more questions loom for a defense that finished 32nd in PFF coverage grade a year ago," Locker said.
"Las Vegas’ cornerback room is troubling, to say the least, even after signing Eric Stokes (62.4 PFF coverage grade) and drafting Darien Porter (90.1 PFF coverage grade) in the third round. Linebacker also carries worries, with only Elandon Roberts (79.7 PFF overall grade) having played more than 200 snaps last year. The Raiders would benefit greatly from signing players such as Rasul Douglas, Asante Samuel Jr., or Eric Kendricks as they seek talent at those positions."
The Raiders will likely have to depend on Porter a decent amount this offseason, but should still consider veteran help from out. Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team believes Porter is a talented cornerback with plenty of upside, if the Raiders can develop him.
"Porter is a really fascinating intersection of potential and upside vs. physical maturity at the cornerback position. This is the kind of talent that will get defensive back coaches and coordinators excited to work with—he has terrific length and good straight-line speed, along with a monster frame on the outside," Crabbs said.
"As a result, he profiles a perimeter corner. But he’s still green at cornerback and will be 25 years old before the end of his rookie season, leaving him in some limbo between how good he can be and how fast he can get there.
"In coverage, he shines most as a zone corner. There, his background as wide receiver is apparent with how he feels and leverages route combinations. He’s done a nice job of anticipating secondary routes, uncovering and developing into his space to fall back into a second throwing window and utilize his length. He’s a viable option as a hard flat defender or a deep third player in zones, where he can utilize his size and length to leverage the sideline and the quarterback to further squeeze windows."
