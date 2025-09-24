Raiders' Preseason Weakness Already Rearing Its Ugly Head
The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason roster additions were extensive. Yet, they still sit at 1-2 on the season.
Learning Lessons
Entering the season, it was no secret that the Raiders group of largely unproven defensive backs were the most questionable position group on the defense, if not the entire team. Through three games, it is apparent why that was the case.
Las Vegas' defensive backs have given up several big plays over the past two weeks. The unit has played subpar football that has had every bit to do with the team's 1-2 start. Sunday's loss to the Commanders was a learning lesson for Las Vegas' group of young defensive backs.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Commanders, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll was open and honest about the group's performance. Carroll, who is well-known for his works with defensive backs, analyzed one of the big plays the Raiders defensive backfield.
"Yeah, I thought that the corners did well again. We gave up the double move play. Kyu [Blu Kelly] got whipped on that one. That was a really nice play by them and all. We should have had a chance to stay on top. That was at a time in the game when that's what they're going to do, and unfortunately, we didn't take care of that," Carroll said.
As bad as Sunday's loss to the Commanders was and how much, Carroll praised a few of the Raiders' defensive backs. Still, the Raiders' defensive backs must find a way to eliminate the big plays they have given up recently. Caroll noted how big plays can swing the games like they have the past two.
"[Eric] Stokes played really well again, and it was great to get Darien [Porter] out there. It was the clear opportunity to throw him out, and made a couple tackles and looked comfortable in coverage and did like he's been doing in practice. So, those guys are developing. We got to make sure we're staying on top. Easy plays are just -- they're killers."
The Raiders' defensive backfield ranks as the team's most significant weakness other than the offensive line. Las Vegas knew the unit would have its struggles, but it is unlikely the Raiders' coaching staff expected the team's group of defensive backs to look like they do.
