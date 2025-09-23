How the Raiders' Early-Season Struggles Vindicate 1 Veteran
Last season was undoubtedly a challenging one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they struggled to field a competent team for most of the season. The Silver and Black underwent significant changes this offseason to help ensure they would not have a similar season.
However, just three games into the season it appears the Raiders have cause for concern.
Consistent Issues
The Raiders added to every position group on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. General Manager John Spytek used the No. 6 pick on running back Ashton Jeanty. He drafted two wide receivers and traded for quarterback Geno Smith to help solidify the team's signal caller.
Of all the new additions that had a chance to impact the Raiders' starting lineup, they failed to make any quality moves along the offensive line. The unit gradually improved last season but still had their issues early in the season.
The Raiders opened this season with essentially the same starting lineup along the offensive line as they did last season. Jordan Meredith at center is the only change from last year's Raiders' line, and are still struggling to run the ball.
Blame Game
Games are won and lost in the trenches and the Raiders decided not to address their offensive line in a competent manner. Las Vegas essentially rolled last season's offensive line out, hoping for improved results. That has yet to happen.
Three games into the season, Las Vegas ranks near bottom of the league in rushing yards, even with Jeanty running the ball, a better quarterback, head coach and offensive coordinator. Las Vegas has started five different
Last season, veteran running back Zamir White unfairly took most of the blame for the team's issues running the ball. However, they are currently having the same issues without White even on the field. This is confirmation that White was not the main issue in the Raiders' offense last season.
Carroll's Confidence
During training camp, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll sounded off on what White brings to the table. Since taking over as head coach, Carroll has repeatedly praised White. Carroll's confidence was solidified by a solid training camp for White.
“He really has sent a message that he's the hammer. I love having different styles of running backs. His physicality that we've been celebrating with him, and we tell him we like the way he runs. Don't try to be something that you're not. Run heavy and run thick and tough like he does. I’m really excited about what he’s done," Carroll said.
Carroll's confidence in White, backed by White's productive offseason is proof that perception is reality. Like every player, White has room for improvement. Still, he was not to blame for last season's failures on the ground.
Learning Lesson
In life and in sports, there has to be something or someone to blame when things do not go according to plan. Last season, that person was White. He was relentlessly heckled last season, as the Raiders fielded one the worst groups of quarterbacks and overall teams in the league.
White played much of last season hurt, which also impacted things. White is a valuable lesson to spectators that football will always be the ultimate team game.
How the Raiders Get Going on the Ground
Following the Raiders' loss to the Commanders, Carroll detailed what the Raiders must do to get their ground game going. Specifically, the Raiders must figure out their right guard position. The Raiders need Powers-Johnson.
"We want to see JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] come back to action and get back involved. In all phases of it, we got to get off the football better and make more of the running game,” Carroll said.
“There's not enough happening there to act on the play pass game, and we're just not getting enough. So, we just got to keep working it. We got the guys we got, and we need to keep developing and keep building on it."
"We're working at the right guard spot. Our young guys, they'll get their turn sometime, but they're not ready yet. So, we have what we have, and we got to make our guys do better, and we got to fit it together better than we have."
