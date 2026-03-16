The Raiders Have Hinged Significant Hope, Expectations Upon 1 Trio

The Las Vegas Raiders entered free agency with more money and more roster needs than any other team in the National Football League. This led the Raiders to make massive moves early in free agency, solidifying some of their most pressing needs.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Moves

The Raiders kicked things off by signing veteran center Tyler Linderbaum to a big payday. They also signed wide receiver Jalen Nailor and defensive end Kwity Paye, among others. The Raiders had a productive first 48 hours of free agency, and likely are not done adding to their roster.

Las Vegas also addressed their linebacker position, which was in need of a significant upgrade from the 2025 season, and where the unit stood afterwards. Las Vegas is likely to lose their starting linebackers from last season. The additions of Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker eliminated needs.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, along with the new talent that the Raiders brought in, they also re-signed veteran safety Eric Stokes, who signed a one-year deal with the team last offseason. Stokes had a successful 2025 campaign, staying healthy for essentially the entire season and playing well during that time.

Stokes proved himself to be the best cornerback on the Raiders' roster. His experience will be vital for a bare group of cornerbacks, with little combined experience beyond Stokes. Even bigger than Stokes' return is the fact that Stokes will be called upon to lead with two players he is familiar with.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Stokes, Walker, and Dean all attended the University of Georgia. Walker and Dean were significant contributors to the best football team that Georgia has produced in its long history. All three played together at Georgia during the 2020 season.

Walker confirmed he spoke with Stokes before signing with the Raiders.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“Oh yeah, for sure. I reached out to him and talked to him pretty much throughout the whole process. Probably like two weeks before the news came out, I talked to him and got a lot of feedback with Vegas and what I can bring here. It was a whole lot that I talked to but of course I talked to him one-on one, and he gave me a lot of feedback on everything," Walker said after being introduced as one of the newest Raiders.

Walker elaborated on how he and Dean both landed with the Raiders within minutes of each other. Similar to his dealings with Stokes, Walker and Dean talked things out before signing with Las Vegas. Spytek and the Raiders are banking on the trio spearheading a defensive resurgence.

Nov 2, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“Towards the end of the season, me and him had talks that it was a possibility that he wasn't going to go back to Philly, and it probably was the same with me going back to Green Bay. I knew I was in talks with them, but honestly, at the end of the season, we just talked about the possibility of me and him playing together and how we would love to do that,” Walker said.

“Honestly, man, the day of I was texting him and talking to him the whole day, and I kind of told him my situation and where I was headed. Five minutes later, he said the same thing, and we ended up here. So, big thanks to Spy [John Spytek] for that, for sure.”