Despite Losses, Raiders Have Finally Unlocked a Much-Needed Aspect
The Las Vegas Raiders have had few bright spots in the three weeks of the season.
Teamwork Making the Dream Work
Following the Raiders' loss to the Commanders, Carroll explained what has worked so well for quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tre Tucker. The Raiders are 1-2, but Tucker is on pace for a career season. Tucker's career high is 539 yards in a season; he has 211 this season already.
The Raiders have tried all they could to get Tucker the ball more during his first few seasons in the league. Tucker is with the best quarterback and offensive coordinator he has had since he was drafted.
Following Sunday's eight-catch, 145-yard performance against the Commanders, Raiders Head Coach acknowledged Tucker's skill set and contribution to the team. The Raiders may be 1-2, but they have finally found an offensive coordinator who can help Tucker shine.
"Tre's [Tucker] a great player. Again, he gave us maximum effort today, but again, if we're not here for moral victories, we didn't win the game, that's all that matters. We have got to get back to work," Carroll said.
Tucker's 145 yards and eight catches were both career highs. His connection with quarterback Geno Smith is one that both players have spent plenty of time together on this offseason. After entering his third season in the NFL with his third offensive coordinator, Tucker has played well under Chip Kelly.
Following Sunday's loss, Pete Carroll praised the veteran and the work he put in during the offseason.
"No, it's a combination. Geno [Smith] really did get back on track, and he played like he plays. The week before was something different, and it was great to see him come back like that. He took advantage of Tre [Tucker] and his opportunities. Tre was fortunate on a couple opportunities. The concepts really fit the concept of their defense, got behind them a couple times,” Carroll said.
“We didn't get him a couple times, too. There was other opportunities that we could have gone to him. So, Tre took advantage of it. Geno was on point, and there were some real nice calls there to get him open for the touchdowns. Tre's had a really good start to this season, and he's been very consistent. He's come through in big ways, and it's just really indications of more to come. We got to keep going to him because he's making things happen."
