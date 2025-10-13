Raiders Today

Mock Draft: Raiders’ Shocking Decision Brings Into Question Team’s Future

A 2026 NFL mock draft predicts the Las Vegas Raiders will use their first-round pick on a player who puts into question what the future of this team looks like.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
There's an argument to be made that, among the teams that are looking forward to the 2026 NFL draft the most, the Las Vegas Raiders are leading the pack. They've only won one game so far, and who knows when their next win will come.

Their next game is against the Tennessee Titans, a team that has also won one game, but the Titans are coming into the game with so much more momentum than the Raiders are. Cam Ward has shown flashes of his brilliance in each game they've played. Comparatively, Geno Smith has given the Raiders a reason to bench him in all of their losses.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Geno Smith
Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article detailing his early 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Raiders, he predicts they will make a shocking decision in the first round by wiping their hands clean of Smith and taking a quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, from the University of Indiana, to be exact.

"Fernando Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation", said Wilson.

Fernando Mendoza
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What isn't shocking is Wilson predicting the Raiders move on from Smith, which he is dangerously close to being benched for Kenny Pickett. The Raiders are in dire need of a quarterback, but drafting a rookie playcaller in the first round of next season's draft won't fix this team.

This team has had back-to-back good first-round draft selections because they didn't draft a quarterback in the first round and instead went for the best player available. They're missing so much talent on defense and offense, it would be a mistake for them to swing for the fences in such a way, knowing how their roster is constructed.

Pete Carroll
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll throws a football before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mark Davis was named one of the biggest losers in the NFL in week five, and that's because of his attempt at creating a "dream team" backfiring in his face. If the Raiders were to draft Mendoza in the first round, they would continue to make themselves the laughing stock of the NFL.

As talented as Mendoza is, it would be a mistake for the Raiders to take any quarterback in the first round. They have so many other needs that need to be addressed before they can begin to think about franchise quarterbacks.

