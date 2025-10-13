Mock Draft: Raiders’ Shocking Decision Brings Into Question Team’s Future
There's an argument to be made that, among the teams that are looking forward to the 2026 NFL draft the most, the Las Vegas Raiders are leading the pack. They've only won one game so far, and who knows when their next win will come.
Their next game is against the Tennessee Titans, a team that has also won one game, but the Titans are coming into the game with so much more momentum than the Raiders are. Cam Ward has shown flashes of his brilliance in each game they've played. Comparatively, Geno Smith has given the Raiders a reason to bench him in all of their losses.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article detailing his early 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Raiders, he predicts they will make a shocking decision in the first round by wiping their hands clean of Smith and taking a quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, from the University of Indiana, to be exact.
"Fernando Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation", said Wilson.
What isn't shocking is Wilson predicting the Raiders move on from Smith, which he is dangerously close to being benched for Kenny Pickett. The Raiders are in dire need of a quarterback, but drafting a rookie playcaller in the first round of next season's draft won't fix this team.
This team has had back-to-back good first-round draft selections because they didn't draft a quarterback in the first round and instead went for the best player available. They're missing so much talent on defense and offense, it would be a mistake for them to swing for the fences in such a way, knowing how their roster is constructed.
Mark Davis was named one of the biggest losers in the NFL in week five, and that's because of his attempt at creating a "dream team" backfiring in his face. If the Raiders were to draft Mendoza in the first round, they would continue to make themselves the laughing stock of the NFL.
As talented as Mendoza is, it would be a mistake for the Raiders to take any quarterback in the first round. They have so many other needs that need to be addressed before they can begin to think about franchise quarterbacks.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on this Raiders prediction WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.