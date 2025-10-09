The Outcome the Raiders Are Trying To Avoid
There's no one response to answer why the Las Vegas Raiders are failing the way they are now. One could place all the blame on Geno Smith for how he's started off the year and killing any momentum they had heading into 2025.
On the other hand, that same blame could easily go towards Mark Davis and Pete Carroll, for vouching for Smith and trading to go get him. The front office can also be blamed for not setting him up for success with poor offensive line play, but what I'm trying to get at is the blame game can go on and on as to why the Raiders are 1 - 4.
Week 6 QB Power Rankings
Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he released his weekly quarterback power rankings heading into week six. Smith is at his lowest point this season, being placed as the 30th-best quarterback in the NFL, and something needs to change for the Raiders.
"Geno Smith’s nightmare with the Raiders keeps rolling on. He threw another two interceptions in a blowout loss to the Colts on Sunday. The first one was a bit fluky — with the Raiders in the red zone, Smith’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage before it was picked off", said Arthur.
While Arthur argues that his first interception was a fluke, I say it's indicative of what's wrong with Smith during his tenure in the Silver and Black. He places too much confidence in his arm strength and doesn't prioritize proper decision-making and accuracy.
His two Pro Bowl appearances with the Seattle Seahawks must've gotten to his head a bit, because he throws that ball with so much force in the red zone. He couldn't have accounted for the defender putting his hand up at the right time, but he was clearly staring down a receiver and threw the ball as hard as he could to zip it in without taking into account his surroundings.
By no means am I saying being a quarterback in the NFL isn't hard. There are a lot of things that don't go your way, and the pressure on Smith's back every week is something that I can't imagine. At the same time, I am not being paid millions to play the sport.
It's simply so clear to me that something within the Raiders needs to change, because the decision to keep fielding out Smith is so puzzling to me. They're already in a position where the season might be done. I understand Carroll's mentality of not wanting to give up, but Smith's poor decision-making is holding the team back.
"But the second one was bad. He stared down the intended receiver, rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr., and was late on the throw. This is not the quarterback we saw in Seattle, where his accuracy and efficiency helped him make two Pro Bowls".
His second interception of the game perfectly encapsulates my point. This is coverage that a starting quarterback in the NFL should identify as something you shouldn't throw to. His receiver was being bracketed the second he left the line of scrimmage.
The Change
One cannot convince me that Kenny Pickett would make that throw. Even if he did, it'd still be better than the eight other interceptions Smith has on this season. It's ridiculous for Carroll and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff to harp on about doing the most they can to win, and yet, they can't acknowledge that they messed up by trading for Smith.
My prediction? If things don't start to change for the Raiders quickly, Carroll will find himself in the hot seat quicker than most expected. Smith's already on his way out after his contract expires, if not sooner, but what's stopping Davis and the rest of the higher-ups in the Raiders organization from packaging him with the man that so ardently defended him together and kicking them out, starting anew once again.
