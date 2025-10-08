Which Raiders Disappointed the Most in Week 5
The 2025 Las Vegas Raiders are among the most disappointing teams to start off the new season in the NFL. This team didn't have Super Bowl or bust expectations heading into the season, but Raider Nation and others believed they could be a thorn in the side of every team they face.
Their offense was meant to be improved by a wide margin, and with their defense becoming healthier, a playoff berth wasn't out of the realm of possibility heading into the season. However, now, it would take an immense mid-season turnaround if they even want to sniff the postseason.
Week 5’s Losers
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after week five of the NFL season, he identified some of the biggest losers and winners of that week. For the Raiders, it wasn't even a player who was named a loser, but their owner, Mark Davis, who was named as one of the biggest losers of week five.
"This was the one year it seemed like the Raiders might actually vault themselves into relevancy in the AFC West, with Davis luring big names at coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith), offensive coordinator (Chip Kelly) and even minority stakeholder (Tom Brady)", said Benjamin.
One of the biggest reasons why the Raiders are so disappointing in 2025 is that they were supposed to be under the guidance of Tom Brady, and he, alongside the rest of their new hires, was meant to usher in a new era of success in Las Vegas.
"Unfortunately, that "dream team" has resulted in a 1-4 start, and Sunday's performance was the least competitive of all -- a 40-6 drubbing at the hands of the Colts that saw Smith turn in yet another multi-turnover start. Rather than looking equipped for an immediate push, this Raiders outfit looks like it needs another couple years of deep-seated change. How much longer can Geno stay slinging it?"
The Geno Smith trade didn't cost the Raiders anything too crazy, but in hindsight, giving up any amount of draft capital in exchange for getting worse is a terrible trade-off. It won't set the Raiders back for a few years, but what it will do is make it so that Raider Nation loses hope in their front office.
Thankfully, they've nailed their first-round picks in back-to-back years with Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and have a future to look forward to. Whether or not Carroll and Smith will be there for that future remains to be seen.
